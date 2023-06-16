Some homes, businesses to be ‘trapped’ during Clarksburg 10k race

FILE PHOTO of the Annual Greater Clarksburg 10k race from 2019.
FILE PHOTO of the Annual Greater Clarksburg 10k race from 2019.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Greater Clarksburg 10k is scheduled for Saturday, June 17.

The City of Clarksburg says some residents won’t be able to enter or exit their neighborhoods once the roads close for the 10k race.

Anyone who lives inside the race route is asked to enter or exit your neighborhood before 8 a.m.

City officials say the 10k portion of the race is expected to be the first portion to end and should be over at about 10 a.m.

Officials say the roads will reopen once runners clear the course.

However, at the end of the 10k race, officials say there will be several shorter races that will happen downtown. Homes and businesses within the race boundaries between Main and Pike Streets and Chestnut and Second Streets will not be able to enter or exit until 11 a.m. at the end of the event.

Below is a map of the neighborhoods that will be affected by the 10k race.

Route of the Annual Clarksburg 10k showing the neighborhoods that will be affected
Route of the Annual Clarksburg 10k showing the neighborhoods that will be affected(City of Clarksburg)

