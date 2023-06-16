STATE TEAMS: Class AAA All-State Baseball team released

21 players from NCWV, most in any region.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association revealed the Class AAA All-State Baseball teams today, and a state-best 21 athletes were chosen from North Central West Virginia!

With 5 on the first team, 5 on the second, and 11 as honorable mentions, here’s a look at the players:

1ST TEAM:

C – Ty Galusky, Morgantown, Sr.

IF – Noah Braham, University, Sr. (captain)

IF – Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown, Sr.

OF – Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, Sr.

UT – Phil Reed, Bridgeport, Sr.

2ND TEAM:

P – Hunter Dakan, Morgantown, Jr.

IF – Cody Thomas, University, Sr.

IF – Zach Rohrig, Bridgeport, Jr.

OF – Wenkai Campbell, University, Jr.

OF – Aaron Jamison, Morgantown, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Drew Bailey, Morgantown

Dylan Travinski, Morgantown

Andrew Bell, Bridgeport

Mark Biafore, Bridgeport

Rowen Michaelis, Bridgeport

Carson Currey, Bridgeport

Mason Chaney, Preston

Jake Croston, University

Zach Harman, University

Landon Marple, Buckhannon-Upshur

Brady McNew, Preston

Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!

