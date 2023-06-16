STATE TEAMS: Class AAA All-State Baseball team released
21 players from NCWV, most in any region.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association revealed the Class AAA All-State Baseball teams today, and a state-best 21 athletes were chosen from North Central West Virginia!
With 5 on the first team, 5 on the second, and 11 as honorable mentions, here’s a look at the players:
1ST TEAM:
C – Ty Galusky, Morgantown, Sr.
IF – Noah Braham, University, Sr. (captain)
IF – Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown, Sr.
OF – Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, Sr.
UT – Phil Reed, Bridgeport, Sr.
2ND TEAM:
P – Hunter Dakan, Morgantown, Jr.
IF – Cody Thomas, University, Sr.
IF – Zach Rohrig, Bridgeport, Jr.
OF – Wenkai Campbell, University, Jr.
OF – Aaron Jamison, Morgantown, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Drew Bailey, Morgantown
Dylan Travinski, Morgantown
Andrew Bell, Bridgeport
Mark Biafore, Bridgeport
Rowen Michaelis, Bridgeport
Carson Currey, Bridgeport
Mason Chaney, Preston
Jake Croston, University
Zach Harman, University
Landon Marple, Buckhannon-Upshur
Brady McNew, Preston
Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!
