Steps to prevent ticks

tick prevention
tick prevention(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the weather becomes nicer people spend more time outside which has already caused an increase in tick borne diseases.

Washington County Health Department Director of Nursing Angie Rarey stated there has been an increase in Lyme disease in recent years.

Rarey shares how you can prevent ticks when going outside.

“You can put your socks over your pant legs and tuck your shirt into your pants. You don’t want them to be able to get inside to you, so you want to protect your skin as much as possible. Also, make sure you are spraying your clothes with Deet or bug spray that specifically says ‘for ticks’,” said Rarey.

Other information that Rarey provided included removing ticks with tweezers close to the skin and pulling upward.

Also if you has a tick bite you and you feel under the weather after, visit your doctor for treatment.

If you find a tick on you, a family member, or a pet you can send a photo of it to Zoonoeses@odh.ohio.gov

For more information on ticks you can visit Ohio Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Emergency in Upshur County Schools after investigation
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man pleads guilty to charge in connection to hate crime
4 arrested in connection to Marion County murder
Man wins $25K with $5 lottery ticket in Elkins

Latest News

Fundraiser to help veterans in need.
Sweet A Licious holds fundraiser in honor of beloved local veteran
Class AA All-State Team - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | June 15, 2023
Family of survivor details importance of Morgantown Heart Walk
Family of survivor details importance of Morgantown Heart Walk