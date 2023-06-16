Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital to relocate near I-79

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has announced it will be relocating in Lewis County.

Officials say the new hospital will be relocated to the intersection of I-79 and U.S. 48, which is less than five minutes from the current hospital.

The new location will be easily accessible to patients from throughout the region, officials say.

“We’re excited to bring a new, state-of-the-art hospital to Lewis County and to continue serving our patients for many years to come. This new facility will not only provide the latest medical technology, but a modern and comfortable environment that will help enhance our patients’ healing and recovery,” said Kevin Stalnaker, Chief Administrative Officer at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to a release from Mon Health, the decision to relocate the hospital was made to keep the facility up to the same level of care provided by the healthcare staff at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The facility will be equipped with new technology and equipment to minimize the need for patients to travel outside the region for healthcare, officials say.

“The new hospital represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare in West Virginia. We’re committed to providing our patients with the outstanding care that they have come to expect from us, and this facility will allow us to do just that,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health.

Officials say construction on the new hospital will begin soon. A projected completion date has not been announced.

