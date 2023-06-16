Suspect arraigned in Grafton Walmart shooting, docs provide new information

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The suspect in a Memorial Day shooting at Walmart in Grafton has been released from the hospital and arraigned, and court documents are providing new information into the shooting.

Authorities responded to the store at around 2 p.m. on May, 29 after the suspect, 23-year-old William Tucker Jenkins, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, shot the victim, 26-year-old Clayton Anderson, in the leg and hand inside the store, according to a criminal complaint.

When authorities arrived on scene, they say Jenkins fled from the scene while Anderson was “lying on the floor in the clothing section with a significant pool of blood under and around him.” He was then taken to the hospital, and officials said last week he is expected to survive.

Officers say three other people went to the store with Jenkins and Anderson, and they told police Jenkins had threatened all of them earlier in the day with the same gun used in the shooting.

Officials said last week the group of five people came from Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Walmart in Morgantown to look for tree spikes before going to Walmart in Grafton.

A total of 189 people witnessed the shooting, officials said.

After the shooting, authorities say Jenkins fled the scene and got into a pursuit with troopers. The chase stopped in the area of Bradley Dr. on East Grafton Rd., where he was then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted outside of Walmart.

When officers recovered Jenkins’ truck, they found a gun with no serial number and a 20 round capacity magazine that had four remaining rounds with one round still chambered in the gun.

Court documents say surveillance footage from Walmart shows Jenkins chase Anderson through the clothing section of the store before shooting at him three times, striking him twice in the hand and leg. Jenkins then ran through the store and out the front doors and fled from the scene.

Authorities say they recovered three bullet casings from inside the store.

Jenkins has been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say

Law enforcement’s quick response to Grafton Walmart shooting in part due to parade prep

Authorities provide update on Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.