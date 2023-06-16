Sweet A Licious holds fundraiser in honor of beloved local veteran

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - In May, the city of Buckhannon lost a local hero and friend to all, Miles Paugh.

In his 92 years of life the veteran made an impact that will go on forever.

Paugh served in Korea and Vietman. He spent four years in the Army before he joined the Airforce.

Many knew Paugh as a regular at Sweet A Licious, owned by his special friend Michelle Jack.

“Til the time he died, he was working on trying to get benefits and honors and accolades for his veteran friends that were due some,” Jack said.

She wanted to do something in honor of Paugh that would help others, as he would have wanted.

Jack created a fundraiser to donate food and hygiene items to the local VFW.

“Miles would be very sad to know that you know we have veterans, who have fought for our country going hungry,” she explained.

Jack is collecting monetary donations for this fundraiser at the shop.

She is also accepting donations via Paypal at sweet.a.licious.buckhannon@gmail.com.

In addition to helping the VFW, Jack hopes to doing something else in Paugh’s honor that benefits the community as a whole.

During one of their visits Paugh asked Jack about the blessing box in Jawbone Park as he had seen people there and wasn’t sure what they were doing.

“I told him it was a blessing box. He didn’t know anything about that. So he said what a great idea that was, and he was very sad that you know people are going hungry here in our own town,” she explained.

Jack said if they get enough donations. She will also fill that blessing box.

Jack is also planning to rename Sweet a Licious’s special banana split after Paugh.

