Taylor County administrative deputy arrested with BAC 3 times legal limit, docs say

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County administrative deputy has been charged after authorities say she was drunk when she drove to the Taylor County Courthouse.

Authorities at the Taylor County Courthouse were made aware of a disturbance on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. involving 27-year-old Maranda Kyer, Taylor County Chief Administrative Deputy.

Authorities say Kyer, who had a flush, red face and bloodshot eyes, failed two sobriety tests and did not allow officers to explain a third sobriety test.

When Kyer was then taken into custody, authorities say she blew a .242 blood alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

She allegedly told officers she drove from her home to the Taylor County Courthouse while under the influence.

Sheriff Terry Austin confirms to 5 News Kyer had taken the afternoon off, but was called back in by a Chief Deputy to be a witness in front of Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord on an unrelated case.

Kyer has been charged with misdemeanor DUI. She is out on bond, officials say.

Sheriff Austin says his office is investigating the incident, and no disciplinary actions have been taken against Kyer at this time.

