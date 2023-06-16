Thomas Sears confirmed as new Bridgeport High School Athletic Director

Joins Bridgeport from South Harrison High School.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At a Harrison County Board of Education meeting last night, Thomas Sears was confirmed as the new Athletics Director and Assistant Principal for Bridgeport High School.

Sears was previously the Athletics Director for South Harrison High School (and the middle school), and has coached basketball, volleyball, and track.

He wrote this in a Facebook post confirming his departure:

“Tonight at a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education I was approved as the new Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Bridgeport High School.

First, let me say that I am very excited for my new journey ...

My time {at South Harrison} has meant so much to me.

I want to thank all the athletes I have coached and students I have taught as they hold a place in my heart I can’t put into words. I also want to thank the parents and community members for their support through the years.

To my family…thank you for always supporting me!”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Emergency in Upshur County Schools after investigation
Taylor County administrative deputy arrested with BAC 3 times legal limit, docs say
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man pleads guilty to charge in connection to hate crime
4 arrested in connection to Marion County murder

Latest News

Class AAA All-State - Noah Braham - WDTV Sports
STATE TEAMS: Class AAA All-State Baseball team released
WVU Youth Football Camp - WDTV Sports
At 2nd Annual WVU Youth Football Camp, Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene talk QB battle and friendship
Nick George in regional final - WDTV Sports
STATE TEAMS: 14 NCWV players selected to Class AA Baseball team
Morgantown Post 2 Defeats Buckhannon
LEGION BASEBALL: Morgantown takes down Buckhannon on walk-off