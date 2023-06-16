Thomas Sears confirmed as new Bridgeport High School Athletic Director

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At a Harrison County Board of Education meeting last night, Thomas Sears was confirmed as the new Athletics Director and Assistant Principal for Bridgeport High School.

Sears was previously the Athletics Director for South Harrison High School (and the middle school), and has coached basketball, volleyball, and track.

He wrote this in a Facebook post confirming his departure:

“Tonight at a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education I was approved as the new Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Bridgeport High School.

First, let me say that I am very excited for my new journey ...

My time {at South Harrison} has meant so much to me.

I want to thank all the athletes I have coached and students I have taught as they hold a place in my heart I can’t put into words. I also want to thank the parents and community members for their support through the years.

To my family…thank you for always supporting me!”

