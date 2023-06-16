U.S. Marshals arrest suspect on federal warrant in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on a federal warrant in Lewis County on I-79 Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshal Service says the suspect, 51-year-old Crystal Dawn Martin, was taken into custody without incident for a federal warrant on supervised release violations.

Martin’s initial charge was drug-related, Marshal Service officials say.

She was taken into custody near mile marker 100 on I-79 North Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.