U.S. Marshals arrest suspect on federal warrant in Lewis County

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal(WVVA News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on a federal warrant in Lewis County on I-79 Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshal Service says the suspect, 51-year-old Crystal Dawn Martin, was taken into custody without incident for a federal warrant on supervised release violations.

Martin’s initial charge was drug-related, Marshal Service officials say.

She was taken into custody near mile marker 100 on I-79 North Friday afternoon.

