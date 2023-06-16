WVU Children’s hospital miracle patients gifted a night to remember

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of seven girls plus their moms will be getting the ultimate Taylor Swift Experience tonight.

They were picked up at 1 p.m. and driven to Acrisure Stadium to enjoy the concert from box seats in Pittsburgh. The girls will receive Taylor Swift merch at the concert and food is provided.

Justin Thompson is the one who gifted the girls with this trip. He said he decided to do this because what better way to give back than to the kids.

Thompson said they’re our future and it’s worth it to see them enjoy themselves.

“I can’t wait to see them come out, and I hope they have a great time. We’ve done everything we can to set them up for all the features that are up there. So, I’m just excited.”

The director of community relations and giving, Erin Blake, said it’s such a special moment to see these girls happy and excited.

Blake said kids need to be kids. Anytime they can step away from their stress is beneficial for their health.

“It’s just a moment for them to relax and have some fun and forget about some of the things they’ve gone through.”

Blake said these girls have been planning their outfits for weeks now.

Michelle James is from Shinnston. She is one of the seven young women attending the concert.

Her outfit is inspired by Taylor Swifts’ song Lavender Haze, and she created her shirt herself.

She said she’s most excited to hear all of Taylor’s older music, and she’s extremely grateful to get the opportunity to see her in concert.

“It feels really good. Especially I feel like cancer took a lot from me, and the children’s hospital has done everything to give stuff back.”

