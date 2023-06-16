WVU faculty blasts university over proposed budget cuts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Current and former WVU faculty members sent an open letter to the Board of Governors describing the damage that could come from the university’s downsizing.

The letter says that the faculty understands the Reduction in Force, or RIF, is in place as a response to the budget crisis, but they believe it will damage the school’s ability to deliver quality education.

A RIF would mean staff and faculty cutbacks.

Officials say WVU is facing a $45 million budget deficit.

WVU officials say the RIF will be based on performance, qualifications and seniority, but faculty members in the letter claim it doesn’t protect employment on those terms.

That’s because Rule 4.7, which was adopted back in 2018 which “allows for faculty termination regardless of tenure, contractual status, and the academic freedom tenure is meant to ensure.”

The letter says that university leadership has not been transparent or consistent during the RIF process.

Employees in the letter say what’s happening at the school is a “different animal,” adding it will destroy far more than it will preserve.

The open letter has 55 signatures.

