WVU professor warns farmers about invasive Spotted Lanternfly

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An invasive species of moth is beginning its hatching season in West Virginia -- which can be devastating to local farmers.

The Asian spotted lanternfly was first seen in the U.S. in 2014. Since it was first found in Pennsylvania, it has spread to parts of our state.

It feeds on more than 70 different plants including trees and crops.

WVU professor Dr. Carlos Quesada says it can be identified by its gray and orange spotted wings and it leaves sticky residue for laying eggs.

“What we can do is prevent the spreading of the spotted lanternfly right now -- so if you go to places where the spotted lanternfly is present you should check your car or any other materials you are moving form those areas,” said Quesada.

Safe insecticides like neem oil can be used to prevent the spotted lanternfly’s spread and sightings should be captured and reported to the state department of agriculture.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.