Beverly June Currence Hammonds, 76, a resident of Mill Creek, WV, passed from this life on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of WV Caring.

Beverly was born on Tuesday, January 21, 1947, in Elkins. She is the daughter of the late Hilleary “Boone” Currence Jr. and Betty Jean Osborne Currence. On March 18, 1965, Beverly was married to Billy Leon Hammonds who survives at their residence in Mill Creek. They had celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Also left to cherish her memory are her son William Scott Hammonds, granddaughters, Hillary Channell and husband, John N. Channell III, Tiffany Daniels, Sierra Hammonds, grandsons, Joel Daniels, Craig Pleasants, Cole Hammonds, brother Jack Currence and wife Shirley Currence, sister Patty Tryon, sisters-in-law Vicki Phillips Welch and husband Mike Welch, Linda Phillips and husband David Spessert, brothers- in-law, Jerry Phillips and wife Barbara, and Randy Phillips and wife, Shellie. There were also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents “Boone” and Jean Currence, her daughter Rhonda Hammonds, father and mother in law Paul and Louise Phillips, Mason Hammonds, brother in laws Ronald Hammonds, and Jimmy Phillips.

Beverly was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School and was employed by the WV Farm Commission for several years. She then worked for and retired from Randolph County Board of Education as a bus operator. She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers.

Beverly was a devout Christian and was steadfast in her faith of Jesus Christ, our savior, and loved the Lord with her whole heart. She loved her family dearly and worked very hard taking care of them. She shared her love for God with everyone that she met and was loved and respected by many. Beverly left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. Many are serving the Lord today because of her witness of her faith and concern for her friends.

Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 2PM until 3PM, the funeral hour. Rev. Harold and Deborah Swecker will officiate, and interment will follow at Brick Church Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Beverly June Currence Hammonds. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

