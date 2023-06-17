Bob Huggins arrested for DUI

The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to City of Pittsburgh Police, Bob Huggins, 69, was arrested in the city for a DUI.

Police say just before 8:30 P.M. Friday, they saw a black SUV on Merchant Street in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver’s side door was open and the car had a shredded flat tire.

Officers directed him to move the car off the road, but say the driver, now known to be Huggins, was having difficulties maneuvering the vehicle.

Pittsburgh PD say they gave Huggins standard field sobriety checks, which he failed.

Documents say Huggins was placed into custody without incident and transported for further testing.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He has been released and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

