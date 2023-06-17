Seasonable Outlook for Father’s Day

Seasonable temperatures and sunny skies in store
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Father’s Day looks to be one of the best days we have seen in a while as we have been in the mix of a slightly active weather pattern over the last week with a couple of days seeing scattered showers and storms. Seasonable temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Father’s Day, but conditions will change Monday with chances of showers and thunderstorms starting in the evening. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
Taylor County administrative deputy arrested with BAC 3 times legal limit, docs say
William Tucker Jenkins
Suspect arraigned in Grafton Walmart shooting, docs provide new information
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect on federal warrant in Lewis County

Latest News

next 5 days
Storms moving out, sunshine returning
3-Day Planner for Father's Day weekend, 2023.
Seasonable, sunny Father’s Day weekend!
tomorrow hourly
Rain and storms overnight into Friday, but a mostly sunny holiday weekend
Futurecast showing conditions tonight into tomorrow morning, June 16, 2023.
Rain tonight, sunny Father’s Day weekend