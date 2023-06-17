Seasonable Outlook for Father’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Father’s Day looks to be one of the best days we have seen in a while as we have been in the mix of a slightly active weather pattern over the last week with a couple of days seeing scattered showers and storms. Seasonable temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Father’s Day, but conditions will change Monday with chances of showers and thunderstorms starting in the evening. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details.

