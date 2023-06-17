Suspect arrested in connection to Clarksburg murder

Authorities say surveillance video, license plate reader lead to arrest of 43-year-old Ulices Pineda
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill Ave. around 10 p.m. Tuesday.(Dennis Mazza II)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the June 13th murder of David Mazza.

According to a press release, their detectives, with help from the Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, collected an abundance of video surveillance from the crime scene. With help from a license plate reader, officers were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Ulices Pineda.

Police tell 5 News they obtained a search warrant for Pineda’s Bridgeport residence. When they searched the home, police say they found a firearm matching the same caliber and ammunition type from the crime scene.

Pineda has been charged with First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. If convicted of First Degree Murder, Pineda could spend life behind bars.

Detectives say they are still following up leads and collecting evidence in the case. They’re still asking anyone with information to contact them on their tip line at (304) 624-1625.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest on air and online.

