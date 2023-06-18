Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU Basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hall of Fame Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has resigned from WVU, according to a statement released by WVU Athletics.
The statement in full reads:
The announcement comes roughly 24 hours after being arrested in Pittsburgh and charged with driving under the influence.
According to court documents, Huggins had a BAC of .210 -- more than double the legal limit -- and was driving a car leased by West Virginia University when he was stopped by police.
So far, there has been no word from WVU on next steps for the basketball program, including a potential replacement for now former Coach Huggins.
