Brickside hosts 22nd annual 'Hogs for Dogs Dice Run'

Proceeds collected during the event go towards the Humane Society of Harrison County.
Proceeds collected during the event go towards the Humane Society of Harrison County.
Proceeds collected during the event go towards the Humane Society of Harrison County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 22nd annual ‘Hogs for Dogs Dice Run’ featured vendors, raffles, door prizes, and a four-stop dice roll event. Proceeds collected during the event go towards the Humane Society of Harrison County. Traci Nicholson, who organized ‘Hogs for Dogs’, says this event is beneficial to the community.

“Hogs for Dogs is very important to the community because it goes into the spayed and neutered program,” Nicholson said. “If you’re a pet owner, you need to be responsible, don’t breed. Don’t shop, you come and adopt.”

Over 400 bikers registered for this year’s dice ride.

