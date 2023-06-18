Cloudy Skies and Rain Chances Throughout the Week

Seasonable, but cloudy conditions all week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have had another very nice weekend with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Some of that will change this week as cloud cover builds up overnight tonight and looks to persist all week with multiple chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. The good news is the week will start with very mild temperatures tomorrow. Michael Moranelli has all the details in your full forecast.

