Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Harrison - Fairmont Senior Lacrosse

Earned 3rd consecutive All-American award last week.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After leading the way for a second state championship for Fairmont Senior Girl’s Lacrosse, Aubrey Harrison earned her third consecutive All-American award for the state of West Virginia last week.

Harrison finishes an incredible career in the best way possible - along with her two state titles, she also finishes with the all-time state records in goals (307), assists (155), and points (462).

She finished 5th in the nation in points in 2022 and 2023 (177 and 188, respectively). Harrison also holds single-season records for West Virginia, including most goals in a season (119) in 2022, most assists in a season (72) in 2023, and most points in a season (188) in 2023.

As Aubrey moves on to Shepherd University, we sat down with her to discuss her legendary high school career and what she is most excited for going forward.

Congratulations to Aubrey!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huggins
Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU Basketball
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident
Myrtle Brabb
Hinton Hope Foundation asks community to send birthday cards to resident turning 105

Latest News

Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
What comes next for WVU Basketball?
Thomas Sears New Bridgeport AD - WDTV Sports
Thomas Sears confirmed as new Bridgeport High School Athletic Director
Class AAA All-State - Noah Braham - WDTV Sports
STATE TEAMS: Class AAA All-State Baseball team released
WVU Youth Football Camp - WDTV Sports
At 2nd Annual WVU Youth Football Camp, Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene talk QB battle and friendship