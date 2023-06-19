Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Harrison - Fairmont Senior Lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After leading the way for a second state championship for Fairmont Senior Girl’s Lacrosse, Aubrey Harrison earned her third consecutive All-American award for the state of West Virginia last week.

Harrison finishes an incredible career in the best way possible - along with her two state titles, she also finishes with the all-time state records in goals (307), assists (155), and points (462).

She finished 5th in the nation in points in 2022 and 2023 (177 and 188, respectively). Harrison also holds single-season records for West Virginia, including most goals in a season (119) in 2022, most assists in a season (72) in 2023, and most points in a season (188) in 2023.

As Aubrey moves on to Shepherd University, we sat down with her to discuss her legendary high school career and what she is most excited for going forward.

Congratulations to Aubrey!

