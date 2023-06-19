Father’s Day: where it began

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Each year, on the third Sunday of June, fathers are honored with their own day. D.D. Meighen, interim minister at Central Christian Church in Fairmont, devoted his day to honoring the legacy of Reverand Fletcher Golden, the father of former Fairmont resident Grace Golden Clayton, who organized the country’s first Father’s Day celebration in Fairmont. Meighen explains how the first Father’s Day originated from a local tragedy.

“The first Father’s Day was officially celebrated on July 5th, 1908, as a result of the Monongah mining disaster of 1907,” Meighen said. “Grace Golden Clayton suggested to her minister, DR. Robert T. Webb, that a day be set aside, and they did as quickly as possible.”

Golden’s inspiration brought families of more than 300 fallen miners of the Monongah mining disaster together for a Father’s Day service at the Central United Methodist Church of Fairmont. More than 6 decades later, in 1972, President Richard Nixon would sign a proclamation declaring Father’s Day a national holiday. David Tucker, a local historian, says that although the holiday originated from a tragic event; we should take the day to honor and celebrate the fathers that have been in our lives.

“On this special day, we should just celebrate the memory of our father if he’s not here, and we should be grateful our father is still alive if he is,” Tucker said.

