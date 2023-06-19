Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - CBS News is reporting federal investigators are looking into West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Investigators subpoenaed Gov. Jim Justice’s office about the cost of the sweepstakes -- one of the largest in the country -- and whether it actually worked.

There’s particular focus on car dealers that supplied trucks given to lottery winners and questions about how much they cost taxpayers, according to CBS.

Justice declined an interview request from CBS News, although his team said they responded to federal investigators with records when they were subpoenaed.

