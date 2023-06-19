Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An incident involving a KRT bus sent one person to the hospital Monday evening in Nitro and closed a roadway there, according to city police.

It was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Avenue,

According to Nitro Police Department officers at the scene, a pedestrian ended up in the road after being spooked by a dog. The KRT bus driver had to swerve to avoid hitting the person. That person was clipped, though, and the bus crashed into a power pole.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with hip and back pain, officers say.

Crews from Appalachian Power were at the scene making repairs. They had to shut power off, and part of Main Avenue was closed.

