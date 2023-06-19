Injured fawn rescued during Tour De Coal event

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kayakers along the Coal River stumbled upon an injured fawn on Saturday, June 17.

Members of the Institute Fire Rescue were assisting with the Tour De Coal event when participants found the injured, stranded fawn along the riverbank.

Rescue team members provided medical assistance and turned the fawn over to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Further information has not been released about the fawn’s condition.

