Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A motorcycle accident has left one person in the hospital early Monday morning.

The crash happened on alpha hill road in mount clare around 6:22 am.

Authorities say they found the person underneath the motorcycle.

The patient was transported to united hospital center.

The harrison county sheriff’s department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

We’'ll keep you updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.