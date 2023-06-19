Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident

Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident(MGN)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A motorcycle accident has left one person in the hospital early Monday morning.

The crash happened on alpha hill road in mount clare around 6:22 am.

Authorities say they found the person underneath the motorcycle.

The patient was transported to united hospital center.

The harrison county sheriff’s department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

We’'ll keep you updated as more details become available.

