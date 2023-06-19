One arrested following brief police pursuit

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was arrested on Monday afternoon following a brief chase, according to dispatchers.

The call came in around 2:12 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say the foot chase began near the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.

Huntington Police arrested one person, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 5 PM, June 19, 2023.
Rain chances throughout the week!
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Huggins
Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU Basketball

Latest News

Included in the outpouring of social media response were those sharing stories of their...
Former players, fans look back on Huggins’ career
Kelly Miller Center unveils new mural.
Kelly Miller Community Center unveils new mural
Bob Huggins - What's Next for WVU Basketball? - WDTV Sports
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | June 19, 2023