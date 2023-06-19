Rain chances throughout the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Monday will start the work week with seasonable temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. More rain chances are expected later this week, and you can learn more in the video above!

After a seasonable, sunny Father’s Day weekend, a low-pressure system from out west will push towards West Virginia this afternoon, lifting moisture and warm air into our region. As a result, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will start lifting into North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, so some areas will see rain at times. The showers will continue well into tonight, although it looks like not much rain is expected (maybe 0.25″ at most). Aside from that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light southeasterly winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Overnight, a few rain showers will stick around in our region, although most of the rain will be in southern West Virginia. Aside from that, expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow, isolated showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, may take place during the afternoon hours, mostly due to daytime heating. Aside from that, expect mostly cloudy skies, light easterly winds and highs in the low-80s.

Throughout the rest of the week, the area of low pressure will linger in the southern states, lifting moisture into our region in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms, along with mostly cloudy skies. Towards the end of the week, the low-pressure system lifts northeast, through the Central US and finally the northeast, bringing increased rain chances towards our region. Rain chances may even stick around this weekend as well. So you may want an umbrella at times. Aside from that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s throughout the week. In short, after today, expect more rain chances, along with milder temperatures throughout most of the week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, during the afternoon and evening hours. Southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, overnight. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning, then overcast skies throughout the day. Easterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 77.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the afternoon hours. Easterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 72.

