Rivesville United Methodist Church hosts meet and greet with ‘Operation Christmas’ child

The Bible inspired him to explore Christianity and strengthen his devotion to the religion, even though it was not accepted where he is from.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Rivesville, W.Va (WDTV) - At 13 years old, a native of South Asia by the name of Basit received an Operation Christmas Child Shoebox from Samaritan’s Purse.

The contents of the box contained toys, clothing, and a picture book bible. The Bible inspired him to explore Christianity and strengthen his devotion to the religion, even though it was not accepted where he is from. Basit says receiving the gift box changed his life forever.

“Living in my country, we faced persecution and discrimination and because of that, we didn’t have good jobs, and my parents couldn’t afford good toys and stuff that they could give me,” Basit said. “We never celebrated birthdays; I never received a gift. I always wanted something I could call my own. We received the shoebox, that was the happiest moment and I loved it.”

Basit will continue traveling throughout the country, sharing the story of his faith in God.

