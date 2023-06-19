Stabbing sends man to hospital; suspect on the run

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded to a stabbing Monday afternoon in Dunbar, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man, who’s 37, was stabbed in the 600 block of Upper Midway Drive. The incident was reported around 3:20 p.m.

Investigators say the man was stabbed in the chest and back.

Deputies on the scene say they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public. They say the victim was alert to give them as much information as possible. He was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators are attempting to track the suspect with K-9 units.

Deputies said they have received conflicting descriptions of the suspect from witnesses, so anyone with security camera footage that may be helpful to investigators are encouraged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

