Suspect wanted in connection with shooting arrested
Weldon faces malicious wounding charges.
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with a shooting.
West Virginia State Police identified the suspect as Jacques Weldon.
The shooting was reported to 911 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the 5800 block of Raven Drive.
The shooting remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
