Suspect wanted in connection with shooting arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with a shooting.

West Virginia State Police identified the suspect as Jacques Weldon.

The shooting was reported to 911 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the 5800 block of Raven Drive.

Weldon faces malicious wounding charges.

The shooting remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.

