Volunteers help Raleigh County students bridge gaps in education with new summer camp

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For seven weeks- from June 12 through July 27- volunteers are helping kids bridge the gaps in their education.

Crystal Tucker and Debra Pennix with the Southern West Virginia Multicultural Museum and Community Center in Beckley say they noticed kids struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We see a lot of holes and gaps, not just in literacy and math and STEM, but in social interaction, as well,” Tucker shared.

Together, they coordinated a free summer camp for students in first through eighth grades. The camp is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and tutors students on the core principles of education and life skills with the help of current and retired teachers. Arts, music and extracurricular activities are also highlighted.

“We cover health; we cover careers, basic communication skills, public speaking,” Tucker explained. “You know, there’s a lot to that, and then, of course, we lace it all with fun because we don’t want it to be school all over again. We want it to be fun as well.”

And they’re succeeding. Tucker tells WVVA that the students are having a blast, making memories and, of course, learning along the way.

“We had a lot of parents saying, ‘Oh, they’ve [kids] been counting the days all weekend long till they could come back,’ and I get so many messages that say, you know, ‘My kid’s loving it.’”

WVVA stopped by the camp on Monday to hear about the students’ experience first-hand.

Isaiah Hoover and Bryson Cross- both nine years old- say their favorite things to learn about have been reading and math, while seven-year-old Cali Adams’ says she likes camp for different reasons.

“[I like] making friends, and I really like what they have for lunch and all these people here. The teachers are nice...all my friends are here, and I don’t want to leave.”

The inaugural Jalen Tucker Literacy and Arts Summer Camp has already been a hit with the local community. 50 kids were able to participate this year with a waitlist.

Those who would like to help with the camp are encouraged to donate items on the center’s inventory list. This includes breakfast and snack foods, cups and cutlery, school supplies, treasure box items and more. Call 304-860-1984 for a more detailed list.

Donations can be dropped off at the center- located at 100 Washington Street.

Lunch is provided to the students through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.