The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday the West Virginia interstate fair and expo will make it’s return to the fairgrounds.

Today many vendors began their set-up of their stations in anticipation for the big day on Tuesday.

I spoke with Earl Khosrovi of Alpaca Run Farms says he is excited to come back every year to see the smiles on peoples faces.

“I put a million smiles on peoples faces a day. I don’t care what age you are from little to 104, everybody smiles when they are around these guys so that’s what I see and that’s my payment. That’s what this means to me,” said Khosrovi.

But he also enjoys educating those who want to learn about alpacas especially the younger generations.

“My expectations here is to continue educating the public about what these guys are and what we do with them. Educate them about the processes of being sorn off of the alpacas all the way to being made into being garments, clothing, socks whatever to be able to educate our younger kids is the future of our farm so that’s what I want to get out of it,” said Khosrovi.

The fair will officially open up tomorrow and will run through Saturday.

