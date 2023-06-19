What comes next for WVU Basketball?

Bob Huggins resigned Saturday - here are the next steps for AD Wren Baker.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - His resignation came as little surprise after another controversy, his second in just 6 weeks, after Bob Huggins was arrested and charged with a DUI in Pittsburgh last Friday night.

After meeting with players and WVU officials Saturday night, Huggins submitted his resignation to the university - and now, the hardest part begins.

How does West Virginia move forward after 16 years with Huggins at the helm - and especially, can they salvage something from a season that looked like it was off to a great start?

After securing one of the best transfer classes in the nation, WVU AD Wren Baker has his work cut out for him - can he find a coach (interim or permanent) to steady the ship and keep the players in Morgantown without transferring?

See more with 5 Sports on the next steps in the video above.

