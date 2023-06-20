1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County

1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County(Facebook: Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a multi-car crash in Marion County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash on Route 250 near Coalbank Hill Road at around 7:30 Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department says first responders arrived on the scene and saw two cars with heavy front-end damage.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

The VVFD says the roadway was reopened within an hour of the accident taking place.

Below are additional photos of the crash from the VVFD:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 5 PM, June 19, 2023.
Rain chances throughout the week!
Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
What comes next for WVU Basketball?
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Wayne Worth celebrates West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Clarksburg man celebrates West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Trial for Mon County deputy charged with using excessive force moved to Wheeling
Matthew Isaiah Hess
UPDATE: Missing teen from Gilmer County found safe, authorities say
FILE PHOTO of the Mylan Pharmaceuticals Plant
Hope Gas opens new headquarters in former Mylan plant