1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a multi-car crash in Marion County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash on Route 250 near Coalbank Hill Road at around 7:30 Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department says first responders arrived on the scene and saw two cars with heavy front-end damage.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

The VVFD says the roadway was reopened within an hour of the accident taking place.

