5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With 27 days left for WVU Basketball players to decide if they want to leave the program, WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker has wasted little time starting his search for the next coach of WVU Basketball.

Reports indicate that multiple candidates (both external and internal) have interviewed already for the head coaching position.

Last night, players held a Zoom call with Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla and Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey, both ex-WVU players who urged the team to stick together for the upcoming season.

5 Sports takes a closer look at the candidates for the job, including their connections to WVU already and their resumes.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.