Applebee’s holds fundraiser for employee killed in shooting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Applebee’s in Clarksburg is remembering one of its own after a fatal shooting last week.

Applebee’s on Emily Drive is donating half of the money from special menu items Tuesday to the family of David Mazza. The 46-year-old had been working there since this past February.

Mazza was shot to death last Tuesday night near North 15th Street and Hamill Avenue.

A suspect in the shooting was arrested this past Friday.

Mazza’s coworkers say he was always kind and will be very missed.

“We want to send our condolences -- our thoughts and prayers,” said General Manager Leslie Arbogast. “It’s just a horrible tragic loss of life that was senseless and our hearts go out to [the family].”

Aside from the fundraiser to cover funeral expenses, Applebee’s is also sending food and flowers.

Mazza’s brother Dennis says he is very grateful for all of the love and support his family has been receiving.

Dennis says he will continue to pray for whoever may have been responsible for taking his brother’s life.

“I don’t wish for anybody to go to hell, I hope this guy can find Jesus in there,” said Mazza. “You don’t ever wish that on somebody -- I’m sure his family is probably going through a lot as well, just pray for the guy, that’s all I can do.”

A funeral procession leading from the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort begins at 11a.m. Wednesday to the 7th Day Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mazza says his brother struggled with addiction throughout his life and has a message for other addicts and their families.

“Don’t ever quit loving somebody for doing drugs, my mother and I stuck by him all the way to the end, so just don’t give up on these people, they’re humans too and they need love all of the time -- and I hope if you’re watching this and you’re doing drugs I hope you can get help and get off this stuff because it hurts -- it effects people like us -- it hurts,” said Mazza.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.