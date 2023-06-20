Applebee’s hosting fundraiser for employee funeral

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Applebee’s in Clarksburg is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday to help pay for funeral expenses of one of their own.

David Mazza, who was an Applebee’s employee, was shot and killed last week in North View.

David’s brother, Dennis, said he was a great guy who was trying to get his life back together.

“He was a great guy,” Dennis said. “He’s been struggling. He was trying to get his life back together, numerous times. But he was a fighter, he never quit.”

The man accused of shooting and killing Mazza, 43-year-old Ulices Pineda, has been arrested and is being charged with first degree muder.

If Pineda is convicted, he could spend life behind bars.

The “Together We Care” fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at Applebee’s on Emily Drive in Clarksburg with a special menu to participate.

