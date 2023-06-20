Applebee’s hosting fundraiser for employee funeral

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Applebee’s in Clarksburg is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday to help pay for funeral expenses of one of their own.

David Mazza, who was an Applebee’s employee, was shot and killed last week in North View.

Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react

David’s brother, Dennis, said he was a great guy who was trying to get his life back together.

“He was a great guy,” Dennis said. “He’s been struggling. He was trying to get his life back together, numerous times. But he was a fighter, he never quit.”

The man accused of shooting and killing Mazza, 43-year-old Ulices Pineda, has been arrested and is being charged with first degree muder.

Suspect arrested in connection to Clarksburg murder

If Pineda is convicted, he could spend life behind bars.

The “Together We Care” fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at Applebee’s on Emily Drive in Clarksburg with a special menu to participate.

