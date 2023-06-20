Authorities searching for missing teen from Gilmer County

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Gilmer County are searching for a missing teenager.

17-year-old Matthew Isaiah Hess was last seen on Sunday, June 18 at around 11:55 p.m. in the area of Stouts Mills near Lignetics, according to the Gilmer County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Officials describe Hess as being 5′8″ and 147 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hess was last seen wearing a green A&S Towing t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenville Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-462-7101.

