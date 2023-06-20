Authorities searching for missing teen from Gilmer County

Matthew Isaiah Hess
Matthew Isaiah Hess(Facebook: Gilmer County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Gilmer County are searching for a missing teenager.

17-year-old Matthew Isaiah Hess was last seen on Sunday, June 18 at around 11:55 p.m. in the area of Stouts Mills near Lignetics, according to the Gilmer County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Officials describe Hess as being 5′8″ and 147 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hess was last seen wearing a green A&S Towing t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenville Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-462-7101.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 5 PM, June 19, 2023.
Rain chances throughout the week!
Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
What comes next for WVU Basketball?
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of the Mylan Pharmaceuticals Plant
Hope Gas opens new headquarters in former Mylan plant
Pierpont announces new president
Applebee’s hosting fundraiser for employee funeral
David Mazza
Applebee’s hosting fundraiser for employee funeral