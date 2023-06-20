Clarksburg man celebrates West Virginia Day with giant birthday card

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WSAZ/WDTV) - Tuesday marks West Virginia’s 160th birthday, and a Clarksburg man is celebrating his love of the Mountain State.

Wayne Worth sat outside of the Cabell County Courthouse with his giant birthday card to West Virginia for several hours on Tuesday, waving at people driving by.

Worth has been at the corner of 5th Ave. and 8th St. waving at drivers for the last 18 years celebrating the state he loves.

“You know being adopted here when I was 11 years old really matters and I celebrate that as part of my history because at the end of the day, our history is West Virginia’s history and our history is worth celebrating and what better day to do it then on June 20th,” Worth said.

West Virginia Day celebrates West Virginia being admitted to the Union during the Civil War on June 20, 1863.

