Cloudy Tuesday, more showers and storms this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our region may take a break from the rain this afternoon, but after today, rain chances will make a return. Find out those details in the video above!

A low-pressure system will still linger in the central and southern states today (and even for the next few days), lifting moisture into North-Central West Virginia and resulting in rain showers during the morning hours. The rain pushes south of our region during the afternoon, leaving cloudy skies, easterly winds of 5-10 mph, and highs in the upper-70s. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, but aside from an isolated shower or two, our region should take a brief break from the rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Then tomorrow, aside from a few isolated showers, most of the rain should stay south of our region, leaving cloudy skies. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Towards the end of the week, heading into the weekend, the area of low pressure will push northeast, bringing more showers and isolated thunderstorms into our region. So expect a soggy weekend in some areas. Rain chances continue into next week, as another low-pressure system pushes in from the west. All the while, temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the week and weekend, slightly below average for June. In short, this week will be gray, with rain chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts

Today: Rain showers this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of a rain shower. East-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 62.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the afternoon and evening. East-northeasterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Thursday: Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy skies during the afternoon. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

