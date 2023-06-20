Donald “Donnie” Hugh Johnson, III passed away unexpectedly and way too soon on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

He was born April 1, 1978 in Clarksburg, WV. He is the son of Georganne Carpenter Johnson and brother of Josh Johnson, both of Clarksburg.

Donnie was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, George and Edna Carpenter. If you knew Donnie, you knew how special they were to him. His Grandma was his biggest fan who never missed one of his ballgames. He lived to make his Grandparents proud.

He was also preceded in death by his cousin, Mike Carpenter, who passed way to young. They shared a very special relationship, and Donnie wore the tattoo he had of Mike with great pride.

Donnie is the nephew of Gary (Jennie) Carpenter, Brian Carpenter, and the late Giblet (Becky) Carpenter.

Donnie is also survived by his only child, Gianna Isabella Johnson. Gianna was his whole world, and he always said she was his greatest accomplishment. Gianna had him wrapped around her finger, he rarely told her no. They shared a love for shopping, buying shoes especially, and going to dinner at Shogun and the Wonder Bar. They enjoyed many trips together, especially going to the beach, along with attending WVU sporting events, making many special memories. Donnie shared a very special relationship with Gianna’s siblings, Adrienne and Matthew Howvalt. He loved them both like his own, and there wasn’t one thing he wouldn’t do for them.

From a very young age, Donnie was a three-sport standout, playing football, baseball, and basketball. He helped lead many of his teams to league and county championships during his youth and Junior High years. His high school years were spent representing Washington Irving High School and Robert C. Byrd High School, where he graduated from in 1996. Donnie was an All-County and All State Athlete. One of his proudest moments in High School was representing RCB at the State High School Basketball Tournament and earning the title of State Runner Up. His athletic career continued to his College years as he earned a scholarship to play basketball at Salem-Teikyo University. Donnie had a stellar college basketball career at Salem, where he graduated from.

After college, Donnie lived out his lifelong dream of coaching basketball. He was a coach at Glenville State, Salem, and West Virginia University.

Donnie finished his life in the car business being a Sales Manager at Volkswagen of Morgantown. He loved the business and being able to help others. He previously held the same position at Urse Dodge and Anthony Chevrolet.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Johnson will be cremated following the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

