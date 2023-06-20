First at 4 Forum: Thomas Jaworski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thomas Jaworski with Alto Candle Company joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about making unique candles that are location-based across West Virginia, how he got ideas to create the smells of each candle, and what got him into making candles.

