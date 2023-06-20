First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the West Virginia First Foundation, working to distribute funds from an opioid settlement, and when the meeting will be held to distribute the funds.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

