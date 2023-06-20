Former players, fans look back on Huggins’ career

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans and former players alike are weighing in on the resignation of West Virginia University’s basketball coach Bob Huggins. Huggins, who was arrested Friday night in Pittsburgh on a DUI charge, had been head coach at the university since 2007. When news hit of the arrest, fans, players, and alumni weighed in on the situation. Included in the outpouring of social media response were those sharing stories of their experience with Huggins. Former WVU small forward, John Flowers, remembers when he was a recruit and Huggins took over as coach.

“He made the call to me, and just came to my house,” Flowers said. “He sat in the kitchen with me, my mom, dad, my high school coach, and my uncle. He just told me that he wanted me to stay [on the team]. He honored my scholarship, which was big for me.”

Flowers played under Huggins from 2007 to 2011 where he was on the ‘09 squad that captured the team’s first Big East Championship. He says coach Huggins wanted his players to understand how important their team was to the state of West Virginia.

“He helped me, and a lot of other guys that are alumni, just understand the impact the basketball team, the football team, West Virginia sports, has on the West Virginia community, the state.”

Longt WVU sports fan, Betty Staats, says that although she’s saddened by the news, she understands Huggins’ decision.

“It’s a shame that a Hall of Famer had to go out like this, but that doesn’t outweigh the fact that he could have hurt someone or killed someone on the road,” Staats said. “Yes, he has good features, but he has a problem and needs to address it.”

Flowers says while Huggins might not be WVU’s coach anymore, he hopes his impact will keep being felt by the team and community.

“I just hope that whoever comes in next, understands the brotherhood that ‘hugs’ has built here and just tries to keep that going,” Flowers said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.