Glenville State now enrolling students for new MBA program

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is now enrolling students for their new Master of Business Administration degree.

This comes following approvals of the program from the Higher Learning Commission and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

“Glenville State University is proud to be adding a Master of Business Administration degree to its list of graduate programs,” said Dr. Mark A. Manchin, President of Glenville State. “We know this is a program that is in-demand and it helps students deepen their understanding of an everchanging business landscape and gives them a leg up on their competition.”

Glenville State University’s MBA program is designed to provide an educational opportunity focused on the practical application of a theoretical approach to business in accordance with Glenville State’s mission.

The program consists of 36 credit hours, 21 credit hours in the MBA core and 15 elective hours, using an accelerated eight-week format.

“The MBA program is a wonderful opportunity for our region, the state, and beyond. I am so proud of the hard work of Drs. Dwight Heaster, Kandas Queen, and Mark Sarver and the rest of their business faculty colleagues in envisioning this initiative and bringing it to fruition. This is a game changer for Glenville State and for our state,” said Dr. Mari Clements, Interim Provost.

Fall semester courses begin Monday, August 14 and registration is now open.

