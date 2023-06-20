Hope Gas opens new headquarters in former Mylan plant

FILE PHOTO of the Mylan Pharmaceuticals Plant
FILE PHOTO of the Mylan Pharmaceuticals Plant(Joe Buchanan)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Gas has opened a new corporate headquarters in Morgantown in the former Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant.

Hope Gas celebrated the opening on Monday, June 19 after Hope Gas was announced as the first tenant of the facility after West Virginia University took ownership of the plant in March 2022.

Morgan O’Brien, President and CEO of Hope Gas, was joined at the celebration by elected officials.

Hope Gas occupies 35,000 square feet of the facility’s 55,000 square foot office building.

The facility previously served as the Mylan pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

Hope Gas serves more than 112,000 customers across 35 counties in West Virginia.

