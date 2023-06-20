How well do West Virginians know the Mountain State?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA took to the streets to ask West Virginians some questions about the Mountain State. Here are their answers.
First questions: What’s the capital of West Virginia?
Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: Charleston
Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston
Elijah Hicks: Charleston
Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston
Kim Hickman, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston
Of course the right answer is Charleston.
Question two: Before Charleston, where was the capital of West Virginia?
Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: Morgantown? I don’t know.
Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: Wheeling
Elijah Hicks: I have no idea
Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: Oh good lord I know that Bluefield was in the running, Wheeling?
The correct answer is Wheeling.
Question three: What’s the state bird of West Virginia?
Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: I don’t know, the cardinal?
Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: cardinal
Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: cardinal
Elijah Hicks: bluejay?
The answer is in fact the cardinal.
Question four: What’s the largest West Virginia county when it comes to square mileage?
Kim Hickman, Princeton, W.Va.: Oh my goodness. How about Mercer, I’m going to say Mercer. I know it’s not right, I don’t know.
The answer is Randolph County.
Question five: What’s the smallest West Virginia county when it comes to square mileage?
Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: McDowell?
The correct answer is Hancock County
Question six: What’s the name of Governor Jim Justice’s dog?
Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: Babydog
Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: “It’s Babydog”
Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: Babydog
Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: For his dog? No.
Of course his dog’s name is Babydog.
