How well do West Virginians know the Mountain State?

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA took to the streets to ask West Virginians some questions about the Mountain State. Here are their answers.

First questions: What’s the capital of West Virginia?

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: Charleston

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston

Elijah Hicks: Charleston

Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston

Kim Hickman, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston

Of course the right answer is Charleston.

Question two: Before Charleston, where was the capital of West Virginia?

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: Morgantown? I don’t know.

Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: Wheeling

Elijah Hicks: I have no idea

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: Oh good lord I know that Bluefield was in the running, Wheeling?

The correct answer is Wheeling.

Question three: What’s the state bird of West Virginia?

Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: I don’t know, the cardinal?

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: cardinal

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: cardinal

Elijah Hicks: bluejay?

The answer is in fact the cardinal.

Question four: What’s the largest West Virginia county when it comes to square mileage?

Kim Hickman, Princeton, W.Va.: Oh my goodness. How about Mercer, I’m going to say Mercer. I know it’s not right, I don’t know.

The answer is Randolph County.

Question five: What’s the smallest West Virginia county when it comes to square mileage?

Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: McDowell?

The correct answer is Hancock County

Question six: What’s the name of Governor Jim Justice’s dog?

Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: Babydog

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: “It’s Babydog”

Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: Babydog

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: For his dog? No.

Of course his dog’s name is Babydog.

