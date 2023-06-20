Kelly Miller Community Center unveils new mural

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kelly Miller Community Center unveiled a new mural in commemoration of Mary Hunt.

After 22 years of work with the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Hunt has retired, but her legacy lives on in the mural.

“Well, we had the chance to work with my own hometown, the Monticello Community and the Kelly Miller School. It all came together, and we found a wonderful visual artist and the great people of Monticello to be able to sort of commemorate my retirement, as well as the work this community is doing,” she explained.

Hunt spent her time at the foundation pushing for community development.

The mural was created by Joel Dugan, a local Fairmont artist. Dugan is also the Chair of Art Architecture and Design at Fairmont State University. He says that while the project was difficult, the meaning behind it shined through.

“It was hard at first to envision how we were going to have a design that brought together the past, the present and the future in a vertical composition. Which in many ways was so elongated and so kind of stretched out,” he said.

Chairman of the Board of Directors for the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, James E. Griffin, said that this mural reminds the community of it’s past.

“It’s an opportunity to capture our history. You know, and the mural represents the school, the church, a part of our history and in these times when a lot of our history is being lost. It gives us an opportunity to recapture our history,” Griffin explained.

Hunt said she was grateful for all the kindness and well wishes but, says there is so much more to be done.

“And then the seed packets are about the future. The future that we have yet to develop in our community and that we have the power to do it. We just have to plant those seeds,” she said.

