Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An Appalachian Power line mechanic from Milton, West Virginia, died Monday during storm restoration work in East Texas, according to a spokesperson with the company.

According to the company, he passed away in Marshall, Texas.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues,” the company said in a release.

They say an investigation is ongoing.

The man’s name has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

