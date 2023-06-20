Michigan man pleads guilty to trafficking meth in Morgantown

Myron Manning
Myron Manning(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan plan pleaded guilty on Tuesday to trafficking methamphetamine in Morgantown.

25-year-old Myron Manning, of Warren, Michigan, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to court documents, officers conducted a traffic stop in Morgantown, found nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, 48 grams of heroin, and a loaded 9mm pistol in Manning’s possession.

Officers also found digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, multiple cell phones and some cash, authorities say.

Manning is facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

